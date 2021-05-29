Police: Child on life support after getting caught in roll-up parking garage gate

article

A child is on life support after getting caught in a roll-up parking garage gate in Orlando, according to police.

Orlando police officers responded to the scene in the 300 block of Concord Street on Saturday morning. Officers were able to get the 6-year-old boy out and performed CPR on the child.

MORE NEWS: Tickets to this Florida concert are $18 if vaccinated, $1,000 if you're not

The child was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

"Currently, this all appears to be a tragic accident," police said.

This is an active investigation.