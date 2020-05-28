Expand / Collapse search

Police: Drug-related altercation in Cedar Park leaves one injured

Cedar Park
Police are investigating a shooting in Cedar Park that may be drug-related.

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Cedar Park Police Department is investigating an overnight apartment shooting that occurred on May 28. 

At approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to a call about a shooting incident that occurred at an apartment complex at 2000 S. Lakeline Blvd. 

Upon arrival, police found Alexander Gillmar, 24, injured with a gunshot wound. Gillmar was transported to the hospital where he remains in stable condition. 

The police investigation shows the shooting was drug-related in which Gillmar and the victim knew one another. Police believe Gillmar entered the victim's apartment with weapons and an altercation took place. 

The suspect is facing charges of Burglary of a Habitation with intent to commit an Aggravated Robbery.