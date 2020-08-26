Police hunt suspect in black dress, pink bandana who stabbed man in parking garage

Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man inside a West Village parking garage.

The attack occurred on Monday at about 3:23 p.m. and was captured on security cameras inside 222 West 14th Street. The 52-year-old man was stabbed multiples times in the neck and chest following an argument with the assailant, according to cops. The suspect then fled westbound along 14th Street near Fifth Avenue.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as 20-30 years old, 5'11" tall, 200 lbs. and was wearing a black dress, pink bandana, black stockings, and dark-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. Police say all calls are strictly confidential.