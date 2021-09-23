Police identifies pedestrian killed in collision on South Congress

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the pedestrian who was killed in a collision on South Congress Avenue earlier this month.

According to police, Terryn Dee Strahan, 52, was walking southbound in the 5100 block of South Congress Avenue when she was struck by an unidentified vehicle that was traveling northbound. The collision happened around 8:16 p.m. on Sunday, September 19.

The vehicle then left the scene without providing aid or calling 9-1-1.

Ms. Strahan was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased later that night, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

