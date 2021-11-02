Police identify food delivery driver killed by parking attendant

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the food delivery driver killed by a parking attendant in South Austin as 52-year-old Lucifer Devil Divinitas.

Divinitas was stabbed by the parking attendant during a dispute over a parking spot near Phoebe's Diner over the past weekend. He later died from his injuries.

According to police, 9-1-1 dispatch received multiple calls of a man being stabbed in the parking lot for Phoebe's Diner, which is located at the intersection of West Oltorf Street and South First Street, around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 31. When first responders arrived, they found Divinitas with obvious trauma.

Divinitas was transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center by ATCEMS. He later died there from his injuries, according to police.

Police spoke to witnesses who told them that a physical altercation broke out between a food delivery driver and a civilian parking attendant in the strip center parking lot.

The altercation ended with the delivery driver, Lucifer Devil Divinitas, being stabbed.

Homicide detectives have interviewed the civilian parking attendant. The case has been forwarded to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office for review, according to police

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

