Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed, killed over South Austin restaurant parking spot

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
South Austin
FOX 7 Austin

Man stabbed and killed over parking spot in South Austin

Police were called to West Oltorf near South 1st where two men were arguing over a parking spot in front of a restaurant.

AUSTIN, Texas - A man is dead after he was stabbed over a parking spot at a South Austin restaurant, says the Austin Police Department.

APD says a call came in at 11:20 a.m. for a report of two men in a dispute over a parking spot in front of a restaurant in the 500 block of W. Oltorf Street. The two were arguing when one of the men stabbed the other.

Witnesses and first responders tried to help the victim at the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he dies just before 12:30 p.m.

The suspect has been arrested.

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to call the APD Homicide Tipline at 512-974-TIPS.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter