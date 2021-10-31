Man stabbed, killed over South Austin restaurant parking spot

A man is dead after he was stabbed over a parking spot at a South Austin restaurant, says the Austin Police Department.

APD says a call came in at 11:20 a.m. for a report of two men in a dispute over a parking spot in front of a restaurant in the 500 block of W. Oltorf Street. The two were arguing when one of the men stabbed the other.

Witnesses and first responders tried to help the victim at the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he dies just before 12:30 p.m.

The suspect has been arrested.

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to call the APD Homicide Tipline at 512-974-TIPS.

