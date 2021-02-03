Police identify motorcyclist killed in fatal crash on FM 620

The Austin Police Department has identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash along FM 620 at the end of January as 49-year-old Michael Ivanowski.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 13300 block of southbound FM 620 shortly after 6 30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26 for reports of a fatal motorcycle crash.

When officers arrived, they found Ivanowski dead at the scene.

During the course of their investigation, police determined that the motorcycle driven by Ivanowski struck a curb and Ivanowski was not able to regain control and struck a guardrail. He was ejected from the motorcycle.

Police also noted that he was not wearing a helmet.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

