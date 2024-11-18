Police identify pedestrian killed in hit-and-run; still searching for driver

The Brief APD still searching for driver involved in deadly north Austin hit-and-run The crash happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 4 APD identified the pedestrian killed



Police are still searching for the driver involved in a deadly August hit-and-run in north Austin.

Austin police said on Sunday, August 4, around 2:08 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 10800 block of North Lamar Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian dead from their injuries. The vehicle involved did not stop.

On Monday, police identified the pedestrian as Sauvan Pham.

They said the suspect's vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.