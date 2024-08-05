Pedestrian killed in North Austin hit-and-run; police searching for driver

The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run in North Austin.

Police said on Sunday, August 4, around 2:08 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 10800 block of North Lamar Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian dead from their injuries. The vehicle involved did not stop.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.