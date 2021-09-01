Police identify victim killed in fatal shooting on Southport Drive

The Austin Police Department has identified the 20-year-old victim killed in a fatal shooting on Southport Drive in August as Jesus Alejandro Sillas-Trevino.

According to police, 911 dispatch received calls about a shooting in the 1300 block of Southport Drive around 11:33 p.m. on Friday, August 27. When first responders arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving measures, Jesus Alejandro Sillas-Trevino succumbed to his injuries and died. His death was ruled as a homicide, according to police. The other man was transported to a local hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating what led up to the shoot-out, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter