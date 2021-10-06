Police identify victim shot and killed in North Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified Jeremiah Johnson, 31, as the victim in the deadly shooting in North Austin this past weekend.

The shooting happened on West Longspur Boulevard on Sunday, October 3.

According to police, Austin 9-1-1 received calls around 7:22 p.m. reporting multiple gunshots in the 500 block of W. Longspur Blvd. When officers arrived, they found Johnson with apparent gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but Johnson succumbed to his injuries.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s office has conducted an autopsy and determined the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death, homicide.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

