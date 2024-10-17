Police investigate 3rd homicide on same South Austin road

The Brief Police investigating homicide on Burton Drive It's the third homicide on that street this week



Police are investigating another homicide in South Austin after a young man died from his injuries.

Details are limited, but police say that around 10:30 p.m. on October 16, dispatch got several calls to Burton Drive near East Oltorf Street.

When Austin Police Department officers arrived, they found a man, believed to be about 20-years-old, lying on the street with a serious head injury.

APD and Austin EMS worked quickly to treat the man, but he died at the scene.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.

Police say there is no known threat to the public and that they are investigating this as the city's 53rd homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 512-972-8477.

This is the third homicide on Burton Drive that police are investigating this week.

On October 14, two people were found dead in a vehicle at an apartment complex on Burton Drive.

Sherles Gregorio Machado-Hernandez has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the deaths of Francis Kaina Anseume Corredor and Bryan Florentino Flores Alvarez.