Man shoots, kills common-law wife and her boyfriend; 3 children now left without mother

The brief Man at center of double murder and AMBER Alert arrested. Sherles Gregorio Machado-Hernandez killed his common-law wife and her boyfriend. Three of the woman's children were missing, causing statewide AMBER Alert, but were later found.



A man at the center of a double homicide and AMBER Alert Monday is now behind bars. Sherles Gregorio Machado-Hernandez, 31, is charged with capital murder.

"Here we have a coward who killed the mother of his children and left three children motherless," Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said.

Austin police said Machado had an active child protective service case against him. A forensic interview was supposed to happen with the child victim on Tuesday, but Machado is now behind bars and charged with capital murder after police said he killed his common-law wife and her boyfriend.

Sherles Machado Hernandez, 31

"There was no indication that they had been separated at any point. They were still living together at the same residence," Austin Police Homicide Unit Detective Randy Deluna said.

"But she had a new boyfriend?" FOX 7 Crime Watch Reporter Meredith Aldis asked.

"Correct," Detective Deluna responded.

On Monday, Oct. 14, at around 3:30 a.m., detectives said Machado pulled behind Francis Kaina Anseume Corredor and Bryan Florentino Flores Alvarez who were parked at Flores’ apartment complex on Burton Drive.

"An individual was observed exiting the vehicle and approaching the passenger side of the white GMC," Austin Police Homicide Unit Detective Matthew Jones said.

About four hours later, "APD received a call for two deceased people in the parking lot," Detective Deluna said.

Anseume and Flores were shot dead.

"It was discovered through the investigation that the victim, the female victim, had three children, all of which were unaccounted for," Austin Police Tactical Intelligence Unit Detective Adam Curvin said. "The primary focus of the investigation turned to the well-being of those children, locating them, and ensuring their safety. To that end, we checked all addresses on record for the couple, the children, and any other address we could identify that had previous APD involvement for that family."

They said they couldn’t find them, so a statewide AMBER Alert was sent out.

"Within an hour of the AMBER Alert going out, the family with whom the children were with contacted Austin Police Department to notify them that the children were at 5401 Decker Lane and had been dropped off by Machado," Detective Curvin said.

Detectives said Machado was then picked up by one of his brothers. The car was spotted by an undercover officer as it was pulling into an apartment complex off Wickersham Lane. The brother was then seen getting into a different vehicle. He drove to another nearby apartment complex, met up with his other brother, and continued driving.

"Undercover officers with the assistance of APD, Air One unit, continued to follow the vehicle until sufficient resources were in place to conduct a stop on it," Detective Curvin said.

Police said the car stopped in a neighborhood and Machado was arrested.

"Having been found hiding in the backseat of that Kia SUV," Detective Curvin said.

Police said the brother who was driving Machado around could also be facing charges.

Machado is currently in the Travis County Jail charged with capital murder.

Police said Machado was the father of two of the children. CPS is currently handling the placement of them.