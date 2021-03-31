Police investigate after woman found dead at NW Austin apartment complex

The Austin Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead at an apartment complex in Northwest Austin.

Police say they received calls about gunshots and a disturbance at around 3 a.m. at the Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe Apartments in the 9700 block of FM 620 between Anderson Mill and FM 2222.

When officers arrived they found the body of a female within the apartment complex Police did not say exactly where the woman's body was found. They also did not say if she was a resident of the complex.

No suspect description has been released at this time and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.