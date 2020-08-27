Police investigate deadly downtown Austin shooting

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Austin.

Austin police say officers responded to two fight calls and a shooting call at around 12:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Brazos.

When officers arrived they found a woman on the ground. She was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say they do not have any suspects in custody at this time but that they are interviewing witnesses. HALO cameras reportedly captured the incident as it happened.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP