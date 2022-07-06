Austin police investigate deadly shooting near downtown

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night.

APD said at 10:20 p.m. on July 3, officers responded to a call for help from Duvan Betancourth-Gonzalez, 34. He told police multiple people robbed him in the 800 block of N IH 35 NB and then left.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle abandoned by the group and Betancourth-Gonzalez in his vehicle with gunshot wounds. Betancourth-Gonzalez died at the scene.

The preliminary investigation reveals the shooting began as a robbery then escalated into a murder. A vehicle driven by one of the people accused of shooting Betancourth-Gonzalez was recovered and processed.

Investigators have identified a person of interest connected to this case.

The Travis County Medical Examiner's office conducted an autopsy, finding the cause of death to be gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 36th homicide of 2022.