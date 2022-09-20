Police investigate stabbing death of man in North Austin

Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating the stabbing death of a 43-year-old man in North Austin.

Police said on Saturday, Sept. 17, around 8:27 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a stabbing at 8645 Research Blvd.

When officers arrived to the area, they found a victim, 43-year-old Victor Hernandez, with what appeared to be a knife wound. Hernandez was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Specialists responded to investigate the scene. During the on-scene investigation, detectives found that Hernandez and another man were arguing with someone else. During the altercation, Hernandez was stabbed by the man he was arguing with. The man fled the scene.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 55th homicide of 2022.