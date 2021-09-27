Police investigating after man shot and killed in Northeast Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man in Northeast Austin.

Police say they received a call at around midnight saying that a man had been shot at 8400 Garcreek Circle near Decker Lane at FM 3177. The shooting happened in the parking lot outside of an apartment

Officers attempted life-saving measures until EMS took over but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not been released but police do say he was around 30-years-old.

Police don't have a suspect in custody and it's not clear if there were any witnesses to the incident.

If you know anything, you're asked to call 512-472-TIPS (8477).

