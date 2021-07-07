Police investigating after multiple people shot at North Austin motel

Police are investigating a shooting in North Austin.

The shooting happened on July 6 at just after 11 p.m. at the Motel 6 on I-35 just south of St. Johns.

When officers arrived they say they found multiple people who'd been injured.

Austin-Travis County EMS says three people were taken to a nearby hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and that two of them had been shot.

Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects.

If you know anything about the shooting you're asked to contact the Austin Police Department.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter