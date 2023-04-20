Police investigating Austin's 25th homicide of the year in Gaines Creek Greenbelt area

A man is dead after being shot near the Gaines Creek Greenbelt in South Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.

At approximately 11:03 a.m., APD received a 911 call reporting gunshots near 4970 W US Highway 290 in the Gaines Creek Greenbelt area.

Officers arrived on scene at approximately 11:07 a.m. and located an adult white male with obvious signs of trauma.

Despite lifesaving efforts by officers, the man died on scene. Police have not revealed the man's identity.

APD officials said the incident occurred in a homeless encampment in the Greenbelt.

Homicide detectives and crime scene specialists are actively investigating this case as Austin's 25th homicide this year.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided here when available.