Police investigating deadly shooting at southeast Austin apartment complex

The Austin Police Department said a man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Austin early Tuesday morning.

Police said the man was shot just before 12:30 am at the Concord Austin apartment complex on Bluff Springs Road.

According to investigators, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not report any arrests.

Anyone with information should call the APD Homicide Tipline at (512) 477-3588 or Crimestoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.