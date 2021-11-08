Police investigating homicide on Harris Branch Parkway in Manor

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide.

According to police, a male victim was shot outside an auto repair shop in the 12700 block of Harris Branch Parkway, near East Howard Lane in Manor. It is unclear at this time if this incident is connected to the business at all.

Police have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

