Police investigating overnight shooting in Northeast Austin

Austin police are investigating an overnight shooting in Northeast Austin.

The incident happened just before midnight in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive near Cameron Road between 290 and 183.

Officials say officers responded to a shots fired call and found a 25-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is reportedly in critical but stable condition.

Witnesses told police they saw a black SUV leaving the scene.

Police are looking for the suspect but did not release a description.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter