Police investigating shooting at Southeast Austin music venue
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Southeast Austin.
The shooting happened at Come and Take It Live on East Riverside Drive.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
Investigators say there was a crowd inside when witnesses reported hearing a couple of pops. That's when the victim realized they had been shot.
Officials say the person who was shot was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.
Advertisement