Police investigating shooting at Southeast Austin music venue

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Southeast Austin.

The shooting happened at Come and Take It Live on East Riverside Drive.

Investigators say there was a crowd inside when witnesses reported hearing a couple of pops. That's when the victim realized they had been shot.

Officials say the person who was shot was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

