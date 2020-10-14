Police investigating viral video of Houston woman kicking, beating whimpering dog

Several people can be heard laughing while a Houston woman kicks a cowering dog. You can also hear the dog whimper and cry while she beats it.



"Animals are completely defenseless, which is why animal cruelty is so despicable," said Tena Lundquist Faust, co-founder of Houston PetSet.



Her charity founded the Harris County Animal Cruelty Task Force.



She says there's no justification for a human being to treat an animal this way.



"Just the blatant act of cruelty. The fact that somebody could be so removed from their feelings that they have the ability to harm an animal in such a cruel way," Lundquist Faust said.

The video has made a lot of people angry.



An animal welfare group that exposes apparent animal abuse all over the country is identifying the Houston woman by name, Facebook page, e-mail, and physical address. Although it's not clear if all the information is completely accurate.



The woman is being threatened by people commenting on the video.

Videos like this of suspected animal abuse cause people to become angry even threatening to take matters into their own hands.



"You have to let the law enforcement officers do their job and let the process take place in order to get to the end of that," said Lundquist Faust. "The end of this is prosecution for people that are harming animals."



The woman who appears in the video told us the dog is not hers and jumped in her car after attacking her 5-year-old son.