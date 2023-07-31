Police stop kidnapping attempt in North Austin

Austin police officers stopped a kidnapping attempt in North Austin.

On July 25, APD responded to a check welfare call from a store in the 8000 block of Shoal Creek Boulevard.

Police say a child told a store employee that she had been kidnapped and the kidnappers were still in the store.

When officers arrived, they found multiple suspects inside a vehicle in the parking lot, initiated a traffic stop and detained them.

Other officers went inside the store, and found another suspect.

One suspect was arrested and police say charges are pending against the others.

The child has been safely reunited with her family, police say.