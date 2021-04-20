Police looking for driver who hit and killed person in NW Austin

Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a person in Northwest Austin.

The Austin Police Department says the victim was pushing a shopping car across State Highway 45 near Parmer Lane at just before 2:30 a.m. this morning when they were hit.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Investigators say the driver stopped, got out of the vehicle, and then fled on foot.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or the identity of the victim.