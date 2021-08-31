Police looking for help identifying Round Rock bank robbery suspect
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a bank robbery suspect.
The suspect robbed the Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union at 101 University Oaks Boulevard on August 30.
Police describe the suspect as follows:
- Black male
- Early 20s to early 30s
- About 6' tall with a slender build
- Last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved hoodie with black lettering on the front, dark pants with a red stripe down the sides, white and red shoes with yellow laces
If you have any information or questions related to the suspect you're asked to contact Detective Mike McCabe at 512-218-3243 or email DMcCabe@roundrocktexas.gov.
