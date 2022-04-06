Expand / Collapse search

Police looking for Houston woman, 25, with arm in 'vegetative state' and 'limp on her right leg'

By FOX 26 Staff
Published 
Texas
FOX 26 Houston
Irma Castillo article

Irma Castillo (Photo courtesy of Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON - Officials need your help finding a missing woman with disabilities last seen in southwest Houston

Police say Irma Castillo, 25, was last seen wearing white pajama pants and a blue top, leaving the 12000 block of Sharpview Sr. past Sharpstown on foot. 

MORE MISSING PERSONS COVERAGE

Castillo has been described as 5 feet tall weighing about 180 pounds with dark brown hair and a medium brown complexion. 

Authorities also say Castillo's "right arm is curled up in a vegetative state and she has a limp on her right leg."

CHECK OUT OUR SERIES: THE MISSING

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call HPD's Missing Person's Unit at 832-394-1840 on case # 440720-22.  