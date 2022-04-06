Police looking for Houston woman, 25, with arm in 'vegetative state' and 'limp on her right leg'

article

Officials need your help finding a missing woman with disabilities last seen in southwest Houston.

Police say Irma Castillo, 25, was last seen wearing white pajama pants and a blue top, leaving the 12000 block of Sharpview Sr. past Sharpstown on foot.

MORE MISSING PERSONS COVERAGE

Castillo has been described as 5 feet tall weighing about 180 pounds with dark brown hair and a medium brown complexion.

Authorities also say Castillo's "right arm is curled up in a vegetative state and she has a limp on her right leg."

CHECK OUT OUR SERIES: THE MISSING

Advertisement

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call HPD's Missing Person's Unit at 832-394-1840 on case # 440720-22.