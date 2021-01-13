Police looking for Northeast Austin aggravated robbery suspect

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help locating an aggravated robbery suspect.

The robbery happened on Wednesday, January 6 at around 2:55 p.m. at Remco Auto Insurance located at 8700 N. Lamar Boulevard in Northeast Austin.

Police say the suspect entered the business and pointed a small, black handgun at an employee, and demanded money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area on foot. He was last seen going westbound on Fairfield Drive. The employee was not hurt.

The suspect is described as follows:

Black or Hispanic male

Approximately 5’9"

Estimated to be between 25 and 35 years of age

Short haircut, faded on the sides

Black tattoo on right forearm

Last seen wearing a black t-shirt with "OP" on the front, red Champion-brand shorts with the logo on the side, white Champion-brand slider flip flops, black ankle socks, black head/face covering

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app. All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

You can also submit tips anonymously through APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, which can be downloaded for free on iPhone and Android.