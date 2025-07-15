Police looking for men who stabbed group in downtown Austin

The Brief APD looking for group of men accused of stabbing another group in downtown Austin The incident happened on June 27 in the 500 block of Trinity Street



Austin police are looking for a group of men who were involved in a stabbing on Sixth Street last month.

What we know:

Police said on June 29, around 2:21 a.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault in the 500 block of Trinity Street.

An investigation showed that a group of three men were attacked by another group of three men after an argument on Sixth Street.

During the fight, two members of one group were stabbed. One was stabbed in the back and the other was stabbed in the stomach.

Detectives are looking for members of the second group who were involved in the fight.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Aggravated Assault unit at 512-974-5245. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.