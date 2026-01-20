Police looking for suspect who stole several liquor bottles in Mueller

The Brief APD is looking for the man accused of stealing several liquor bottles in Mueller Police said the incident happened on Jan. 8 at the Twin Liquors in Mueller He walked in the store, put several bottles in a cart, and left without paying



Police are asking for help identifying a man who stole several liquor bottles in Mueller.

What we know:

Austin police said on Jan. 8, around 7:06 p.m, officers responded to a burglary at the Twin Liquors in Mueller, at 1801 E 51st Street.

The suspect went into the store, put several liquor bottles in a cart, and left the store without paying.

He was described as a Hispanic man in his 40s, about 220 pounds, about 5'7, with black hair and a mustache and goatee. He also has a tattoo on his chest that may say "LINDA."

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.