Police need help identifying downtown Austin aggravated assault suspect

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspect involved in a downtown Austin aggravated assault. The incident happened at Teller's bar located at 607 Trinity Street at 3:02 a.m. on February 6.

Police say the suspect was outside of Teller's bar when he approached the victim and cut the victim.

The suspect then ran and left the scene in a late model 1990's to early 2000's black Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe with faded paint on the hood and the roof.

Photo of suspect involved in aggravated assault at Teller's bar on Trinity Street in Austin on February 6, 2021. (Austin Police Department)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The suspect is described as follows:

White or Hispanic Male

Average build

Approximately 18 to 25 years old

Last seen wearing Blue hoodie with White Stripe

Advertisement

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was treated and released. Police say the motive for the assault is not known.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or use the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.