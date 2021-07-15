Police officer in Killeen charged with sexual assault of a child

A seven-year veteran with the Killeen Police Department (KPD) has been charged with a felony. The police officer, Miguel Velasco-Herrera, turned himself in earlier today and his bond was set at $100,000.

According to police, KPD was notified about a possible sexual assault involving a Killeen police officer on Monday, July 5. The sexual assault had reportedly happened early that morning. Velasco-Herrera was placed on administrative leave and criminal and internal investigations were immediately initiated, according to police.

During the course of their investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division and the Special Victims Unit determined that there was sufficient evidence to support probable cause for criminal charges.

The Bell County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case on Wednesday, July 14 and a complaint was returned charging Miguel Velasco-Herrera with Sexual Assault of a Child under 17.

He is currently on administrative leave with pay, according to KPD.

The Internal Affairs investigation continues to be conducted.

