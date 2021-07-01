Body found in backyard of Killeen home in May identified

The Killeen Police Department says it has identified the victim in a homicide in late May in Killeen.

KPD says that officers were called out to the 600 block of Adams Avenue on May 31 just before 4:30 p.m. in reference to a suspicious circumstances call.

When officers arrrived, they found a body in a home's backyard, but were unable to find any identification. The body was transported to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for identification.

The medical examiner ruled in mid-June that the cause of death was a homicide. On July 1, KPD says that the victim was identified as 67-year-old Hudson Tai through dental records.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com . You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.

