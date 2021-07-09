Killeen police identify victim in fatal multi-vehicle crash

The Killeen Police Department has identified a man who died following a multi-vehicle crash in Killeen earlier this week.

KPD says that 41-year-old Victor Alexander Demarest died from his injuries after a crash on Elms Road on July 7.

Around 9 a.m. that day, a patrol officer was traveling west on Elms Road when he saw a blue Dodge Charger traveling east at a high rate of speed, says KPD. The officer turned around to attempt a traffic stop, but lost sight of the Charger on W.S. Young and Stan Schlueter Loop.

A second officer then saw the Charger at the intersection of Stan Schlueter Loop and Trimmier Road, going north on Trimmier. The Charger stopped at a red light at Trimmier Road and Elms Road, then ran the light, cutting through traffic, and sped off west on Elms Road, says KPD.

A preliminary investigation showed that a silver Chevy Equinox was exiting a private drive on Elms Road when the Charger collided into the driver side of the Equinox, says KPD. The impact caused the Equinox to collide into a black Chevy Silverado pickup traveling east in the outside lane of Elms Road.

Officers arrived shortly thereafter and immediately started to perform life saving measures on the driver of the Equinox, later identified as Demarest, until paramedics arrived. He was immediately transported to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights in critical condition. Demarest succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased just after 11 a.m.

The two occupants in the Charger and the driver of the Silverado were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

KPD says the investigation is ongoing.

