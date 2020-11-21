Police searching for 2 drivers who fled from fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Fort Worth

article

Fort Worth police are searching for two drivers who fled after hitting a pedestrian, who died from his injuries.

The hit-and-run crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, on NE 28th Street, near Sylvania Avenue.

Investigators found that a man was crossing the street, when the driver of an SUV ran a red light and struck the victim.

That driver fled the scene, and then the driver of another SUV struck the victim and also fled the scene.

The pedestrian, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released a further description about the SUVs involved in the crash.