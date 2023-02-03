Police searching for 4 robbery suspects in North Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying four robbery suspects in North Austin.

Police said on Jan. 27, around 8:37 p.m., four suspects robbed a Mobil Gas Station at 5511 Cameron Road. The robbery also led to a shooting.

The suspects stole items from the store and shot an employee at the gas station in the stomach before leaving. The suspects used a 2001 to 2003 silver Ford F-150 to leave the scene.

The suspects are pictured below.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.