Police searching for driver involved in South Austin hit-and-run crash

The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in South Austin.

Police said on May 20, around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to an injured pedestrian lying on the road near East William Cannon Drive and Bluff Springs Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed a darker-colored two-door sports car hit a 61-year-old woman crossing the street. The woman was lifted off the ground, hit the vehicle’s windshield, and then hit her head on the ground.

The unknown driver left the scene without stopping to render aid or call 9-1-1.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored two-door sports car that may have a damaged windshield or recent repairs as a result of the crash.

Anyone with any information about the driver or vehicle may submit their tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.