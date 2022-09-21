Police searching for missing 1-month-old last seen with teenage mother

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding a one-month-old.

Police said they are looking for Jamire Hardin, one-month-old. The missing persons case was reported Sept. 20 at 11:03 p.m.

Jamire was last seen in the 7300 block of Lazy Creek View with his mother, 16-year-old Nevaeh Hardin-Doucet.

Police said the family is worried about Jamire's well-being.

Jamire is described as a Black male, 21 inches long, about nine pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Nevaeh Hardin-Doucet is described as a Black female, about 5'4", 180 pounds, and has red-dyed hair.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jamire Hardin

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 9-1-1 immediately.