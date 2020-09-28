Police seeking info in case of missing Cedar Park man whose body was found July 2019

The Cedar Park Police Department is asking the public for help to figure out what happened to a missing Cedar Park man whose body was found in July 2019.

The body was found in a creek bed near ACC Highland on July 2, 2019. Officials say through investigative efforts and assistance from the Travis County Sheriff's Office, Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, and the Austin Police Department Homicide Unit they were able to identify the body as Arthur Fleming, who had been missing since May 2019.

Fleming's brother reported him missing after he was last seen boarding the Capital Metro train at the Leander Station on May 28, 2019. Detective's say Fleming's last known location was a hotel near the intersection of 183 and Gessner Drive on the morning of May 29, 2019.

The Cedar Park Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is asking that anyone with knowledge of Fleming's activities, movements, or known associates, to contact the Cedar Park Police Department Criminal Investigations Division with any information that may be helpful in the investigation.

Det. Kitchens can be contacted by email at daniel.kitchens@cedarparktexas.gov or by phone at 512-260-4636.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via text through Tip411. Text the keyword CPPD and your tip to 847411.

