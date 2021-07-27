Police who defended Capitol detail violence, injuries at riot probe's 1st hearing

The officers were punched, trampled, crushed and sprayed with chemical irritants as the mob overwhelmed them, broke through windows and doors and interrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential win.

The committee opened its first hearing on Tuesday morning with Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the committee, saying there’s "no place for politics and partisanship in this investigation."

Capitol Police officers Harry Dunn and Aquilino Gonell and Metropolitan Police officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges were sworn in and began sharing their experiences.

Gonnell, an Iraq veteran, has previously detailed surgery on his foot and injuries from which he struggled to recover. In his testimony, he called it "imperative" that Congress investigate the events of Jan. 6 and slammed the "continued shocking attempt to ignore or try to destroy the truth of what truly happened that day,"

"On January 6, for the first time, I was more afraid to work at the U.S. Capitol than during my entire deployment in Iraq," Gonnell testified. "We are not asking for medals or recognition, we simply want justice and accountability."

Gonnell added that "for most people, January 6 happened for a few hours, but for those of us who were in the thick of it, it has not ended."

Fanone described being beaten by rioters who shocked him with a stun gun, "all while being called a traitor to my country."

"I was at risk of being stripped of, and killed with, my own firearm as I heard chants of 'kill him with his own gun," Fanone testified. "I can still hear those words today."

In previous interviews, Dunn has said that attackers yelled racial slurs and fought him in what resembled hand-to-hand combat as he held them back. Hodges was beaten and crushed between two doors, and his bloody face and anguished screams were caught on video.

Seven people died during and after the rioting, including a woman who was shot by police as she tried to break into the House chamber and three other Trump supporters who suffered medical emergencies.

Two police officers died by suicide in the days that followed, and a third officer, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, collapsed and later died after engaging with the protesters. A medical examiner determined he died of natural causes.

U.S. Capitol Police sergeant Aquilino Gonell is seated to testify for the opening hearing of the U.S. House (Select) Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on July 27, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. During it Expand

"What we really want to try to communicate during the hearing is what it was like to be on the front lines for these brave police officers," House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a member of the panel, said prior to the hearing. "How vastly outnumbered they were, how well militarized the members of the crowd were."

The hope, Schiff said, is to "inform the public of what really happened that day, particularly in light of the efforts to whitewash that part of our history now."

The probe aims to examine Trump’s role in the insurrection, who told his supporters to "fight like hell" to overturn his defeat, as well as the right-wing groups involved in coordination before the attack.

It will also look at the security failures that allowed hundreds of people to breach the Capitol and send lawmakers running for their lives. Some of those who broke in were calling for the deaths of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and then-Vice President Mike Pence, who was hiding just feet away from the mob.

The panel’s first hearing comes as partisan tensions have only worsened since the insurrection, with many Republicans playing down the violence that occurred and denouncing the Democratic-led investigation as politically motivated. Democrats now want to launch the probe — and win public support for it — by reminding people how brutal it was, and how the law enforcement officers who were sworn to protect the Capitol suffered grave injuries at the hands of the rioters.

The House committee was formed after Senate Republicans in May blocked a House-passed bill to create an independent panel to study the deadly riot, modeled after the commission that investigated the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. Though the bill passed the House with the support of almost three dozen Republicans, GOP senators said they believed the commission would eventually be used against them politically.

The House voted to form its own investigation instead, and Pelosi named its committee’s members — which includes Republican Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Cheney also gave opening remarks on Tuesday after Thompson, an effort by Democrats to appear as bipartisan as possible.

The House Republican leader, Kevin McCarthy, withdrew the participation of other Republicans last week after Pelosi rejected two of them, saying their "antics" in support of Trump, and his lies that he won the election, weren’t appropriate for the serious investigation. On Monday evening, the House voted against a resolution offered by the GOP leader to force the members to sit on the panel.

McCarthy has stayed close to Trump since the insurrection and has threatened to pull committee assignments from any Republican who participates on the Jan. 6 panel. On Monday, he called Cheney and Kinzinger "Pelosi Republicans," an effort that Cheney immediately called "childish."

"We have important work to do," Cheney said Monday as the committee met to prepare.

Outside the same meeting, Kinzinger said that "for too long, we’ve been pretending that Jan. 6 didn’t happen." He said he never expected to be in this position, "but when you have these conspiracies that continue to thrive, when you have lies and misinformation that continue to thrive, it’s essential for us as members of Congress to get to the answers."

Shortly after the insurrection, almost every Republican denounced the violent mob. But many have softened their tone in recent months and weeks.

And some have gone farther, with Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde saying a video of the rioters looked like "a normal tourist visit" and Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar repeatedly saying that a woman who was shot and killed by police as she was trying to break into the House chamber was "executed." Others have falsely claimed that Democrats or liberal groups were responsible for the attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.