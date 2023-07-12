Police remove 'suspicious items' from Cedar Park home

After eight hours, several law enforcement agencies left a Cedar Park home after the homeowner reported suspicious items, Cedar Park police said.

Police said on July 12, around 2 p.m., officers received a call from a concerned citizen about items that were discovered inside her home off Parksville Way.

Based on the investigation, CPPD believe the items belong to someone known to the homeowner.

Due to the potential danger of the objects, CPPD called in several other agencies to assist. On the scene were Austin Fire, Travis County EMS, APD Explosive Ordinance Disposal, Cedar Park Fire, Cedar Park EMC, FBI and AFT.

Nearby neighbors were asked to either evacuate their homes or stay inside as a safety precaution, police said.

At 10 p.m., officials cleared the area. Cedar Park police chief Mike Harmon said they will be testing the material found inside the home.