LIVE Columbia University updates: Deadline to vacate passes, protesters still encamped

Pro-Palestinian protesters encamped at Columbia University in tents were told to vacate by 2 p.m. Monday or risk suspension, according to a letter distributed to students.

A spokesperson for Columbia confirmed the letter had gone out to students but declined to comment further, according to the Associated Press.

The letter contained a form requiring students to sign their commitment to abide by university policies through June 2025 or an earlier graduation, they can finish the semester in good standing. If not, the letter said, they would be suspended, pending further investigation.

The warning comes after Columbia President Minouche Shafik said the university 'will not divest from Israel' in a statement made this morning.

Shafik said, in part, "While the University will not divest from Israel, the University offered to develop an expedited timeline for review of new proposals from the students by the Advisory Committee for Socially Responsible Investing, the body that considers divestment matters."

She continued to say: "Consistent with our interim demonstration policies, after reading days, exams, and Commencement, protests may continue on campus by application with two-days’ notice in authorized locations. We have no intention of suppressing speech or the right to peaceful protest."

Columbia officials had said that negotiations were showing progress as the school’s self-imposed early Friday deadline to reach an agreement on dismantling the encampment came and went. Nevertheless, two police buses were parked nearby and there was a noticeable presence of private security and police at entrances to the campus.

Student negotiators representing the Columbia encampment said that after meeting with administrators for 11 hours Thursday and another hour Friday, the university had not met their primary demand for divestment, although they had made progress on a push for more transparent financial disclosures.

On Thursday, Jewish students at the university raised their voices and placed Israeli flags on a separate lawn from the encampment.

Outside the campus, there was a much more chaotic scene, as tensions boiled over between protesters and counter-protesters. Pro-Israeli protesters called on the remaining hostages to be released and for Columbia President Minouche Shafik to resign. Counter-protesters also stood within the crowd.

Meanwhile, more protests spread to other schools, including at CCNY and FIT, where encampments were set up in support. At one point, protesters stormed a lobby at FIT as security struggled to hold them.

At New York University, police said 133 protesters were taken into custody late Monday. All were released with summonses to appear in court on disorderly conduct charges. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said police officers were hit with bottles and other objects at some of this week’s protests.

In Connecticut, police arrested 48 protesters — four of them not students — Monday at Yale University, after they refused to leave an encampment on a plaza at the center of campus.

Since the Israel-Hamas war began, the U.S. Education Department has launched civil rights investigations into dozens of universities and schools in response to complaints of antisemitism or Islamophobia. Among those under investigation are many colleges facing protests, including Harvard University and Columbia.

Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.