Police: Young man shot multiple times during party at Houston motel
HOUSTON - Police say a man was shot several times after an argument began during a party at a motel in Houston.
The shooting occurred in the parking lot of a motel in the 9000 block of Airport Blvd around 10 p.m. Sunday.
Police say there was a large party in a motel room, and some individuals got into an argument that turned physical.
In the parking lot, police say a suspect took out a pistol and shot the victim several times.
The young man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Police say the suspect fled the scene in a black pickup truck.
