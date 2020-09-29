Political groups call for poll watchers, counties call for poll workers

November 4th is just around the corner. “It’s extremely important to vote, you can’t complain if you don’t participate,” said Sabrina Vanderwerf who lives in Williamson County.

FOX 7 Austin spoke with Vanderwerf who is registered to vote and is ready to exercise her right. “I’m a serious voter, I like to vote,” said Vanderwerf.

Leading up to Election Day, counties like Williamson are expecting a large turn out of voters. “The election of course is going to be the largest anyone has seen in our county at least, we can tell that by registered voters and requests for ballot by mail, we are currently at 20,000 requests for ballot by mail,” said Christopher Davis, the Williamson County elections administrator.

The county is in need of poll workers due to the expected large turnout, Vanderwerf is concerned this might be an issue come Election Day. “I hope they have enough volunteers I know with COVID that’s a barrier for a lot of people, I know that people who are able to volunteer to get out and do, I think it’s really important to help our community in that way,” said Davis.

For this election, President Trump along with other political groups are pushing for people to become poll watchers. FOX 7 Austin reached out to Williamson County on what it takes to become one.

According to a spokesperson with the county, in general, they see poll watchers every election, but one thing to note is not everyone in Texas can become a poll watcher. According to the state, poll watchers must properly be appointed by a party or candidate and must arrive with a certificate of appointment.

Whether poll watchers show up or not, Vanderwerf feels it won’t have an impact on the outcome. “I don’t understand poll watchers and all the paranoia, I wouldn’t worry about that kind of thing I don’t,” said Vanderwerf.

