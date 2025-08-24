Poodie's Roadhouse hosts benefit concert for Texas Hill Country flood victims

The Brief A historic Spicewood music venue is hosting a benefit concert to raise money for victims of the recent Texas Hill Country floods. The all-day event at Poodie’s Roadhouse features live music, a silent auction, and a livestream for those unable to attend in person. The organizers felt compelled to act after seeing the devastation, and the concert aims to bring the community together to provide a "light in the darkness."



A legendary Spicewood music venue is opening its doors, and its heart, to help those who lost everything in the Texas Hill Country flooding.

Poodies are hosting an all-day flood relief concert at the historic venue. From noon until midnight, 12 straight hours of music, community and healing.

A soundtrack of hope, for nearly three decades, music has brought people together at Poodie’s Roadhouse in the Hill Country.

What we know:

On Sunday, it was about more than entertainment. It was a source of hope for families affected by the July 4 weekend floods.

Poodie’s Roadhouse was founded in 1998 by Randall "Poodie" Locke, Willie Nelson’s stage manager for more than 30 years.

Since then, this stage has welcomed legends like Nelson, Billy Joe Shaver, Jerry Jeff Walker, Freddy Powers and countless others.

"Poodie's is a mecca of hosting for this community in general, so it really just brings everybody together," said Sharon Burke, Poodie's owner.

Poodie's Roadhouse Party

Local perspective:

Nearly two months after deadly flooding swept through the hill country, owner Sharon Burke and BB Morse of the nonprofit Poodie’s Party felt called to organize this event.

"I felt that when I was this close to a catastrophe and I had the platform to do something, I had a hard tug at my heart to help the Sandy Creek area," said Burke.

"We had the opportunity, the means, the place, and it all came to a head," said Morse.

"It’s an opportunity to step up in the midst of all the tragedy that's occurred in our community, just a little light in the darkness that we can shed on the problem."

Community benefit

Dig deeper:

The benefit features a full lineup of performers, a silent auction, and a livestream to make sure everyone can take part in the relief effort.

"It's about the community coming together, being present for those in need and helping one another out. I mean at the end of the day, that's what it's all about," said Michael Kern, a community member who attended the event.

BB Morse is also sharing his talent on stage.

"It's a blessing to be able to participate in an event like this and do what we do, which is making music that can benefit a broader spectrum," said Morse.

And with a livestream on Poodie’s social media, the message of hope is traveling far beyond these walls.

"It's very emotional, it's really cool to see everybody come together. It's kind of overwhelming, especially the donations that come forward and the things people make and give," said Burke.

What you can do:

The event goes till midnight.

If you’d like to donate, head to Poodie’s website or social media pages.