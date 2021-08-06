Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics available this weekend

Austin Public Health and Travis County will be partnering with local community organizations to provide pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics this weekend.

Unvaccinated individuals are urged to get the vaccine as Austin-Travis County has seen a rise in cases over the last several weeks prompting APH to move back into Stage 5 for the Risk-Based Guidelines.

The following clinics will be available to all eligible individuals without registration or appointments:

Friday, August 6

Austin Achieve Schools (APH)

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Address: 5908 Manor Rd, Austin

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 + years)

Radisson Hotel (APH)

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 6121 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Rd., Austin

Vaccine: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Austin Achieve Elementary School (APH)

Time: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Address: 7424 E. Hwy. 290, Austin

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years); Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Marco Fine Arts (APH)

Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 201 Howard Ln., Austin

Vaccine: Moderna (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Ana Lark Center (APH)

Time: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Address: 1400 Tillery Street

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin

Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin

Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)

Colony Park (APH)

Time: 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Address: 7201 Colony Park Dr., Austin

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years). Moderna (18+ years only)

Saturday, August 7

Travis County Expo (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Lane, Austin

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Del Valle High School – Opportunity Center (Travis County/APH)

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 5301 Ross Road, Del Valle

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Dailey Middle School (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 14000 Westall Street, Austin

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Ana Lark Center (APH)

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 1400 Tillery Street

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 5405 S. Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

San Jose Catholic Church (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 2435 Oak Crest Ave., Austin

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

South Austin Community Church (APH)

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 1801 Pennsylvania Ave. #218, Austin

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Dove Springs Recreation Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Address: 5801 Ainez Dr., Austin

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Elgin Elementary School Gym (APH)

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Address: 1005 W. 2nd St., Elgin

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years); Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin

Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Lane, Austin

Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years)

South Austin Christian Church (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: The Grace Place, 206 E. Annie St., Austin

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years); Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Stonegate Austin Manufactured Homes (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 1401 E Rundberg Ln, Austin

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years); Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Turner Roberts Recreation Center (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 7201 Colony Loop, Austin

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Iglesia Reconciliacion (APH)

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 7000 Cameron Rd., Austin

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Video Super (APH)

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 5310 S. Pleasant Valley Rd. #B, Austin

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years); Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church (APH)

Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: 3305 Pinnacle Cove, Lago Vista

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years); Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Sunday, August 8

Travis County Expo (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln. Austin

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 years and up), Johnson and Johnson (18+ years only)

Locations offering Moderna and Pfizer are providing first and second doses. If you are receiving your second dose, please bring your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.

APH says that those attending these events should be weather aware as temperatures are expected to be hot over the weekend. Remember to drink plenty of water and wear appropriate clothing as parts of the line are outside and exposed to weather, and wear garments that allow you to easily expose your arm.

For more information on COVID-19 and vaccinations, click here or call 3-1-1 (512-974-2000).

