Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics available this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Health and Travis County will be partnering with local community organizations to provide pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics this weekend.
Unvaccinated individuals are urged to get the vaccine as Austin-Travis County has seen a rise in cases over the last several weeks prompting APH to move back into Stage 5 for the Risk-Based Guidelines.
The following clinics will be available to all eligible individuals without registration or appointments:
Friday, August 6
Austin Achieve Schools (APH)
- Time: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Address: 5908 Manor Rd, Austin
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12 + years)
Radisson Hotel (APH)
- Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address: 6121 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Rd., Austin
- Vaccine: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Austin Achieve Elementary School (APH)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Address: 7424 E. Hwy. 290, Austin
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years); Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Marco Fine Arts (APH)
- Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Address: 201 Howard Ln., Austin
- Vaccine: Moderna (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Ana Lark Center (APH)
- Time: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Address: 1400 Tillery Street
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin
- Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
- Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin
- Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)
Colony Park (APH)
- Time: 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 7201 Colony Park Dr., Austin
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years). Moderna (18+ years only)
Saturday, August 7
Travis County Expo (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Lane, Austin
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Del Valle High School – Opportunity Center (Travis County/APH)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 5301 Ross Road, Del Valle
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Dailey Middle School (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 14000 Westall Street, Austin
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Ana Lark Center (APH)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Address: 1400 Tillery Street
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Address: 5405 S. Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
San Jose Catholic Church (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Address: 2435 Oak Crest Ave., Austin
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
South Austin Community Church (APH)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Address: 1801 Pennsylvania Ave. #218, Austin
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Dove Springs Recreation Center (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Address: 5801 Ainez Dr., Austin
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Elgin Elementary School Gym (APH)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Address: 1005 W. 2nd St., Elgin
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years); Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin
- Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 835 W Rundberg Lane, Austin
- Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years)
South Austin Christian Church (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: The Grace Place, 206 E. Annie St., Austin
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years); Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Stonegate Austin Manufactured Homes (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 1401 E Rundberg Ln, Austin
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years); Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Turner Roberts Recreation Center (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 7201 Colony Loop, Austin
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Iglesia Reconciliacion (APH)
- Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 7000 Cameron Rd., Austin
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Video Super (APH)
- Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Address: 5310 S. Pleasant Valley Rd. #B, Austin
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years); Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church (APH)
- Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Address: 3305 Pinnacle Cove, Lago Vista
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years); Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Sunday, August 8
Travis County Expo (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln. Austin
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12 years and up), Johnson and Johnson (18+ years only)
Locations offering Moderna and Pfizer are providing first and second doses. If you are receiving your second dose, please bring your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.
APH says that those attending these events should be weather aware as temperatures are expected to be hot over the weekend. Remember to drink plenty of water and wear appropriate clothing as parts of the line are outside and exposed to weather, and wear garments that allow you to easily expose your arm.
For more information on COVID-19 and vaccinations, click here or call 3-1-1 (512-974-2000).
