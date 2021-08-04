Stage 5 is coming to Austin-Travis County - what will it be like?

Austin Public Health officials say they are still hammering out the details of new guidance in response to the threat posed by the highly contagious Delta variant, but it could be reminiscent of the changes in behavior people were urged to make last year.

In a briefing with Austin City Council and Travis County Commissioners Tuesday, health officials admitted the science has changed because the virus itself has. Overall, cases continue to rise—with the city reporting 601 new cases Tuesday. There are 29 confirmed cases of the Delta variant, but Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes says the actual number of Delta cases is certainly much higher.

Meanwhile, hospitals are seriously concerned about ICU bed capacity as admissions continue to soar. "Our hospitals have the staff they need now. I want everyone to know that but at the same time the horizon is troubling, said Austin Mayor Steve Adler.

Those hospital patients now include more young people getting seriously ill. Walkes says she is now seeing patients as young as 19 on ventilators. Couple that with how quickly the Delta variant is spreading in our community, Walkes suggested recommendations could go as far as what was advised in 2020.

"For unvaccinated we want people to stay home when possible and avoid gatherings and travel. use curbside delivery options. if you must go out wearing a mask," said Walkes. "Wear a mask if you’re high risk with underlying conditions, avoid large gatherings where masks are not required."

As we wait for the call on Stage 5, officials are pleading with everyone to wear a mask and get vaccinated. Originally, the benchmark for herd immunity was 70% vaccination, but APH now says a larger number will need to get the shot to overcome the Delta variant.

At this point, 54% of the total population in Austin and Travis County is fully vaccinated.

