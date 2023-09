Port Washington flamingos, Lake Michigan hosts unusual sight

Beachgoers in Port Washington came across an unusual sight Friday, Sept. 22: flamingos.

FOX6 News was at the Lake Michigan shore around 2:30 p.m. as crowds flocked to the waterfront to see the birds. So many, in fact, that police had to take control over the parking situation. They said in a social post, "the parking lot (at South Beach) will be restricted to handicap parking only. Visitors will need to find street parking or utilize parking lots at coal dock park (there’s a walking path from Coal Dock). Parking on WE Energy property is prohibited."

Birdwatchers who spoke to FOX6 News at South Beach said they believe Hurricane Idalia swept the flamingos north.

Zoo explains

The Milwaukee County Zoo shared the following Q&A with FOX6 News, shedding light on the situation:

How did they get here?

These are not birds from the Milwaukee County Zoo, and they don’t appear to be from another population managed in professional care.

These flamingos’ natural range is coastlines along the Gulf of Mexico, Florida and lower Atlantic states, the Caribbean, Central and northern South America. The recent severe weather in their natural range has resulted in recent reported sightings of birds, both isolated individuals and small groups, in many states where they’re usually not seen, including Pennsylvania, Indiana and Ohio.

Are there things here they can eat?

They can eat aquatic insects, small crustaceans, algae and other small animals that live in shallow waters. But what can be found here in Wisconsin is different than the primary food sources in their natural habitat.

What will happen next? Will they leave?

It’s likely that they dropped onto the Lake Michigan shore as it looks similar to their natural habitat. How long they’ll stay in this area, or in the state of Wisconsin, will be dependent on their overall body condition and the resources they find here. Depending on which population of flamingos these birds come from, they may do annual migrations. But as a species, flamingos are capable of long-distance flights and will likely leave as our days get shorter, provided they feel strong enough to do so.

How can we help?

These are wild birds, and the best thing we can do is leave a respectful distance so that they don’t experience elevated stress from humans coming too close.

Mandarin duck sighting

Flamingos aren't the first uncommon bird seen in Wisconsin this year.

A mandarin duck was spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park in January. One was later seen in Oconomowoc, according to a FOX6 News viewer who shared photos.

The news drew photographers and others to the Lake Michigan shore to try to catch a glimpse of it. The birds are typically found in parts of Asia.